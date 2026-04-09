FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ended with an SUV flipping onto someone’s front yard and a suspected burglar in custody, police said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the subject in Thursday morning’s pursuit was wanted on a felony, went into Fort Lauderdale and then fled when officers tried to pull him over.

During the pursuit, the subject lost control and hit an SUV, causing it to flip, and both vehcicles ended up on the lawn outside a house along the 1100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue.

“I just saw the white car chase going down the street, the cops chasing behind it, it makes a U-turn and come back running, then I heard a big bang up here,” said a witness.

Mike Williams, who lives at the home where the pursuit came to an end, spoke with 7News hours later.

“I heard all these cars and commotion, ‘bang, bang, bang,’ police sirens,” he said. “My first thought was, ‘I’m hoping everyone’s OK,’ you know.”

The bang’s apparently the sound of the subject’s car spinning and smashing into the SUV.

Police said the driver of a white Kia was wanted on an occupied burglary charge in Sunrise, spotted in Fort Lauderdale, but refused to stop.

Officers had tried to use the Grappler device to stop the driver, but they said he somehow lost control and caused the SUV to flip.

“I look at my front yard, and there’s a car flipped over right here and another car there and police screaming to somebody to get out of a vehicle. Guns drawn, rifles,” said Williams.

The SUV that was hit had a family inside, two women and a little boy.

“I guess when they apprehended that guy, a kid and a family came out of the car upside down, crawling out, screaming for help,” said Williams.

The three occupants in the SUV were treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Broward Health Medical Center with minor injuries.

Williams said he’s glad he wasn’t out walking his dogs or taking his children to school at that moment.

“There is a school right across the street, and there was a school zone at that time, so that’s insane,” he said.

Everyone involved is expected to be OK. As for the subject, it’s unclear what his charges will be, but he will be taken to jail after he is checked out at the hospital.

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