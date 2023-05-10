HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A police chase ended on the exit ramp of Interstate 95 off Hallandale Beach Boulevard Wednesday morning after several criminals led authorities from Davie to Miami and back up to Broward County.

The pursuit ended after one hour when law enforcement officers had the criminals in handcuffs.

Live video footage captured one of the men being arrested and placed into a Davie police car.

Several police departments were involved in the incident and 7News has reached out to all of them for more information.

