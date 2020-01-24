Police perimeter broken down, burglary suspect not found in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have broken down a perimeter in their search for a burglary suspect who ran from them.

Police surrounded the area of Southwest 12th Court between 37th and 39th avenues, Friday afternoon.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where police cruisers were lined along the street in a neighborhood where the suspect was thought to be holed up in a shed and possibly armed.

According to police, a resident in the area of 1100 Atkinson Avenue spotted a man trying to break into his home via a doorbell camera. He called police and the burglar took off.

Police made contact with the suspect a few blocks away, but he fled into some backyards.

The suspect was not located, but police determined he was not armed.

