PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A smoke shop business has closed its doors after, officials said, they were selling illegal items.

Pembroke Park Police said 24K Miami, a smoke store on Hallandale Beach Boulevard, was selling products that exceeded the marijuana consumption limit of 0.3%.

Officials seized illegal items found in the shop, including mushrooms, gummies, chocolate bars and other candies that were obtained from California.

The owner has been given three weeks to obtain a state license to continue selling products under the legal limit. They were also told to appear in court for a second-degree misdemeanor charge.

The owner has agreed to destroy all the remaining products.

