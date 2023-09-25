PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A male patient at a South Florida hospital was arrested after allegedly assaulting his roommate, resulting in severe injuries including the gruesome removal of the victim’s eyes, officials said.

According to a news release, on Friday, around 4:45 p.m., Pembroke Pines police officers responded to a 911 call from the South Florida State Hospital in Pembroke Pines regarding a violent altercation between two patients.

Upon arrival, they were directed to a secure room within the facility where they encountered 34-year-old Reinaldo Bermeosolo, while the victim had already been rushed to a local hospital for treatment of his extensive injuries.

Initial findings of the investigation revealed that both Bermeosolo and the victim were court-ordered patients at the facility and roommates.

What began as a verbal dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, police said, with Bermeosolo allegedly punching the victim in the face and subsequently dragging him to the ground.

The altercation took a horrific turn as Bermeosolo reportedly removed both of the victim’s eyes during the attack.

The incident came to light when another patient passed by the room and alerted hospital staff to the ongoing violence.

Following their investigation, authorities took Bermeosolo into custody and transported him to jail.

