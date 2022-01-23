PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Pembroke Pines Police officers went above and beyond the call of duty.

Pembroke Pines Police units responded on Friday to a civil matter. They learned a moving company had reportedly refused to continue a job.

Officers Michael Matthis and Lawrence Virgilio offered their assistance and finished moving the heavy furniture themselves.

