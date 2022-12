MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida police officer is in the hospital after accidentally discharging a firearm.

It happened at the Margate Police Department headquarters, Tuesday morning.

Fire rescue units were dispatched.

The officer is said to have sustained minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

