MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a teenager shot in the head in Miramar.

He was found injured but alive Wednesday morning.

The teen was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but police said he had no kind of identification on him.

With no leads or witnesses, detectives’ only clue so far is a blue camouflage Bape hoodie the teen was wearing at the time.

If you have any information that can help investigators, you’re asked to call the police.

