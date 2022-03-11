WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - An attempted burglar is on the loose and police need your help.

The man caught on camera tried to break into a home on Lakeview Drive in Weston.

He let himself in through the patio door, then slowly turned the knob of the front door.

When he realized it was locked, he took off.

If you think you recognize this guy, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

