PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a boy to the hospital after, police said, he was accidentally shot inside his own home in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, the shooting occurred at the victim’s home in the area of Northwest 134th Avenue and Ninth Street, at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the victim’s mother had fallen asleep on her living room couch and was startled awake by a noise in the kitchen.

Fearing there was an intruder inside the residence, detectives said, the boy’s mother removed a firearm that she had concealed in her purse and walked toward the kitchen.

At that time, police said, the boy walked out of the kitchen, startling his mother, who accidentally discharged the gun, striking her son in the leg.

Cameras captured the young patient sitting up on the stretcher when he was wheeled into a local hospital. Fortunately, his injury is not life-threatening.

Police continue to investigate the incident, and officials said they have contacted the Florida Department of Children and Families.

However, police said there did not appear to be criminal intent.

