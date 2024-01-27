HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing from Pembroke Pines.
According to Pembroke Pines Police, 30-year-old Taina Celange was last seen at her home in Pines Village on Friday.
Detectives said left her home in an Uber at around 9 a.m. and was traveling to the Hollywood area.
Investigators did not provide a physical description for Celange but did provide a picture.
Officials urge anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Pembroke Pines Police Detective Ralph Rienzo at 954-743-1616.
