Police: missing Pembroke Pines 17-year-old may be traveling to California

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help locating 17-year-old Jahrey Hartage.
He was last seen Monday, Dec. 30.
According to police, Hartage may be attempting to travel to California in the company of Zarianna Fernandes.
Police describe Hartage as a habitual runaway standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information regarding Hartage’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
