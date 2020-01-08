Police: missing Pembroke Pines 17-year-old may be traveling to California

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Pembroke Pines Police need help locating 17-year-old Jahrey Hartage.

He was last seen Monday, Dec. 30.

According to police, Hartage may be attempting to travel to California in the company of Zarianna Fernandes.

Police describe Hartage as a habitual runaway standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Have you seen 17-year-old Jahrey Hartage? He was last seen on 12/30/19, and may be attempting to travel to California. He is possibly in the company of a white female (Zarianna Fernandes). Jahrey is a black male, 5'7", and 230 lbs. Please contact 954-431-220 w/ any information. pic.twitter.com/Yy1kkKgyv2 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 8, 2020

If you have any information regarding Hartage’s whereabouts, call Pembroke Pines Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.