Police: Missing Fort Lauderdale toddler taken by dad

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Fort Lauderdale are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 1-year-old girl who, they said, was taken by her father in violation of a court order.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 23-month-old Carlyssa Pasquet was in the custody of her maternal grandmother at her home along the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Investigators said the girl’s father, 39-year-old Carlos Pasquet, came to the home just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday and left with the child with the grandmother’s knowledge.

#FLPD #MissingChild Carlyssa Pasquet was taken by her biological father, Carlos Pasquet, 05/21/1980, in violation of a court order. Carlyssa is not believed to be in danger but is considered missing. She is a 23 month old, Hispanic female, lsw a teal shirt and green pants. pic.twitter.com/eZtMeg2D6T — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) February 22, 2020

Carlyssa’s grandmother later called police after discovering that Carlos was only allowed supervised visitation with his daughter.

Officials said the toddler is approximately 24 inches tall and weighs 29 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal flower shirt and green pants.

Police said Carlos stands 5 feet, 9, inches tall and weighs around 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms and gold teeth, and he was last seen wearing a gray shirt with the Sherwin Williams logo printed in blue lettering, black pants, and white and black sneakers.

7News has learned Carlos has been arrested for various traffic infractions, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and several domestic violence charges spanning from 2013 to 2019.

But investigators do not believe Carlos intends to harm the child, but he is not properly equipped to care for her.

Officials urge anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carlos and Carlyssa Pasquet to call Fort Lauderdale Police at 954-764-HELP (4357).

