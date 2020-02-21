Police: Missing Fort Lauderdale toddler taken by dad found safe

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Fort Lauderdale have found the 1-year-old girl who, they said, was taken by her father in violation of a court order.

The girl’s father, 39-year-old Carlos Pasquet, turned himself in to police officers, Saturday.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 23-month-old Carlyssa Pasquet was in the custody of her maternal grandmother at her home along the 200 block of Southwest 20th Street.

Investigators said Pasquet visited the home just before 2:30 p.m. on Friday and left with the child with the grandmother’s knowledge.

#FLPD #MissingChild Carlyssa Pasquet was taken by her biological father, Carlos Pasquet, 05/21/1980, in violation of a court order. Carlyssa is not believed to be in danger but is considered missing. She is a 23 month old, Hispanic female, lsw a teal shirt and green pants. pic.twitter.com/eZtMeg2D6T — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) February 22, 2020

Carlyssa’s grandmother later called police after discovering that Carlos was only allowed supervised visitation with his daughter.

7News learned that Carlos had been arrested for various traffic infractions, possession of cocaine and marijuana, and several domestic violence charges spanning from 2013 to 2019.

Investigators did not believe Carlos had any intentions to harm the child, but he is not properly equipped to care for her.

