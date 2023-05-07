COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 9-month-old boy and his mother who were last seen with the infant’s father in Coconut Creek.

According to Coconut Creek Police, Prince Bailey and his mother, Suewayne Hylton, were last seen earlier with Prince’s father, Juan Bailey, Jr.

Detectives said the evidence indicates Prince and his mother did not leave willingly with his father.

The three of them were last seen in a light blue Nissan Quest.

Officials urge anyone with information on their whereabouts to call Coconut Creek Police at 954-973-6700.

