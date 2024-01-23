PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miramar man was arrested after allegedly impersonating law enforcement during an illegal traffic stop.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning around 11:30 a.m. in the parking lot of TD Bank, located at 7999 Pines Boulevard.

Police said they received a call reporting a reckless driver near Pines Boulevard and University Drive.

The caller, allegedly claiming to be a police officer, stated that he had pulled over a vehicle in the TD Bank parking lot.

Upon arrival, Pembroke Pines Police Officers discovered that 29-year-old Davonte Clyde Thompson was not a legitimate police officer.

Thompson had allegedly used a stolen police badge, which belonged to a retired sheriff’s deputy from the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana, to conduct the traffic stop.

Thompson was taken into custody, and he is now facing charges for False Personation of a Police Officer.

He was driving a silver Volkswagen Atlas with Florida tag 73B ULB, which he allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Now police want to know if there were any other victims. They are asking anyone that may be a victim of this person in the past to call police.

