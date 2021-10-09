LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The manager of a cellphone store in Lauderhill was taken to the hospital after, police said, he was shot by a former employee over her termination.

According to investigators, Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue units were at the scene of a hit-and-run with injuries along the 5500 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, in front of Inverness Plaza, when the victim, a manager at a Metro by T-Mobile store at the strip mall, ran up to officers, Friday evening.

Police said the man told them he had been shot. Paramedics determined he had been shot several times in the chest and immediately transported him to Broward Health Medical center as a trauma alert.

Officers responded to the cellphone store, and they determined that a former employee had come into the store and confronted the manager over being fired.

Police said the argument escalated, and the subject shot the victim several times before she fled the scene.

As of Friday night, the victim is listed in serious condition.

Police indicated that the hit-and-run they are investigating is unrelated to the shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Lauderhill Police at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

