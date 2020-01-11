Police: Man who went missing in Pembroke Pines threatened suicide

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police is seeking the public’s help in their search for a Pembroke Pines man who went missing after, they said, he threatened to take his own life.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, 41-year-old Joseph Rocky Fowler was last seen at the Holly Lakes community, along the 21700 block of Northwest Second Court, Saturday morning.

Missing person Joseph. R Fowler, 41YOA W/M,last seen around 7AM this morning wearing a red shirt and black shorts. Possibly in a brown KIA Soul, unknown direction of travel. Subject is suicidal. Please contact the Police Department with any information regarding his whereabouts. pic.twitter.com/Hi5VOVjIGp — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 11, 2020

Officials said Fowler was involved in a domestic dispute during the early morning hours. He later threatened suicide and left.

Investigators initially said Fowler could be driving a brown Kia Soul, but on Saturday evening, they said he is likely riding a bicycle. He left without his cellphone and currently does not have cash or credit cards in his possession.

Police did not provide a physical description, but they said he was last seen wearing a red T-shirt and dark cargo shorts.

They urge with information on his whereabouts to call Pembroke Pines Police at 954-431-2200 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

