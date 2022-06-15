FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, stole a credit card in Fort Lauderdale and went shopping at a nearby shopping center.

Surveillance video captured the subject using the card at the Apple Store at The Galleria Mall on Sunrise Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

The man is seen wearing a blue shirt and black shorts.

Police said he bought more than $7,000 worth of merchandise.

According to detectives, the card was stolen from an office along East Las Olas Boulevard.

If you recognize this crook, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

