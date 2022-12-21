FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives are looking for a man suspected of going on a stabbing spree at a nightclub in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident happened at SWAY Nightclub, located near Southwest Second Avenue and Second Street, Nov, 27.

Surveillance video shows the subject being kicked out of the business after he allegedly groped a teenager and was confronted about it by another teen.

Police later found out both teens had been stabbed.

The victims are expected to be OK.

If you have any information on this man or his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

