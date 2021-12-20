FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police seek the public’s help regarding what they described as a suspicious incident.

In a tweet, police said someone spotted a light blue car in a field near Northwest 11th Street and Sixth Avenue, where a man pushed a woman into the back seat from the driver’s seat, at around 10:10 a.m., Sunday.

Investigators said the man then removed the sedan’s damaged front bumper and drove right through a fence.

Officials urge anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the car to call Fort Lauderdale Police detective Walters at 954-828-6424.

