Police: Man snatched cellphone, pulled gun on victim during foot chase

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a man who, they said, stole a cellphone in Wilton Manors and pulled a gun on the victim during a foot chase.

According to Wilton Manors Police, the department received video showing the subject running away after he snatched the smartphone along the 2500 block of North Andrews Avenue, just after 12:30 p.m., March 12.

Investigators said the victim chased after the thief for a short distance after he ran off. At some point, the subject turned around, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim.

Police described the subject as having a thin build. He was last seen wearing what appeared to be a light blue T-shirt, blue silky durag cap, black and white Adidas pants, and black slides with a red logo on the top of them.

If you have any information on this robbery or the subject’s whereabouts, call Wilton Manors Police detective Frantz Petitpapa at 954-390-2168 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

