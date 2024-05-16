HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man shot and injured his young nephews before he turned the gun on himself in a Hollywood neighborhood, police said.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident along the 5800 block of McKinley Street on Thursday afternoon after they received a call about a shooting at around 4:25 p.m.

Responding officers arrived to find the man and his nephews, ages 15 and 21, suffering from gunshot wounds.

7Skyforce captured multiple Hollywood Police cruisers on the roadway in front of the home.

Fire rescue officials said they pronounced the man dead and transported the two surviving victims to the trauma center at Memorial Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The extent of the nephews’ injuries is unknown at this time.

Officers blocked off the intersection of North 58th Avenue and McKinley Street, while investigators said they interviewed witnesses.

It remains unclear how the shooting transpired, as police continue to investigate.

