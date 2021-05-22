Police: Man hurled antisemitic remarks, left feces outside Hallandale Beach synagogue

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, hurled antisemitic remarks to a rabbi outside a Hallandale Beach synagogue and later emptied a bag of human feces, the latest in a string of incidents that have raised concerns in South Florida’s Jewish community.

Cellphone video captured the man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward, along East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, before he pedaled away, at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

“The Jewish bastard pulled a pistol on me,” he said at one point during the profanity-laced tirade.

He took off shortly after.

Police said the subject returned some time later and spit at the menorah located near the sidewalk in front of the building.

Hallandale Beach Police Capt. RaShana Dabney-Donovan said the man did not stop there.

“Apparently, a young lady who was picking up her daughter from the Chabad witnessed this Black male dump what appeared to be a large bag or a pillowcase or some white cloth that contained human feces,” she said.

The woman who witnessed the incident, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, said she was picking up her daughter from school at around 3:30 p.m.

“I see a man standing there, no shoes, and he was wearing a white tunic,” she said.

When she started to approach him, the woman said, he put down the bag and walked away.

“I approached to see what was in the bag. It was feces,” she said.

The woman said she then followed the man.

“When he noticed I was following him he started yelling, ‘[Expletive] Jews, you should not be doing this,'” she said.

According to the police report, once the man was done emptying the bag of feces, witnesses said he shouted, “Jews should die!”

The woman said it’s no accident this series of incidents unfolded days after an 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas that led to a cease-fire.

“It seems, every time there is an uprising, globally or nationally, our easily identifiable members of our community, the Orthodox Jewish community specifically, are targeted,” she said.

Back on May 14, police said, a Hallandale Beach man reported having rocks thrown at him as he walked back from the Chabad.

“It’s very important for us to combat these sorts of incidents,” said Dabney-Donovan.

Down in Miami-Dade County, antisemitic incidents, including defacing of property, have been reported in just the last few weeks.

That’s why Hallandale Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub said she has proposed a hate crime task force.

“Specifically to deal with hate crimes against our marginalized groups,” she said.

As for what happened Friday, the witness who spoke with 7News said she won’t let it intimidate her.

“We are always going to be here. We’re never going to leave, and we are always going to be courageous for the people who have died in our families before it,” she said.

