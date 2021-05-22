Police: Man hurled antisemitic remarks at rabbi, left feces outside Hallandale Beach synagogue

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, hurled antisemitic remarks to a rabbi outside a Hallandale Beach synagogue and later emptied a bag of human feces, the latest incidents in a disturbing trend that has raised concerns in South Florida’s Jewish community.

Cellphone video captured the man on an electric bicycle as he went on a rant outside the Chabad of South Broward, along East Hallandale Beach Boulevard, before he pedaled away, at around 12:30 p.m., Friday.

Police said the subject returned some time later and spit at the menorah located near the sidewalk in front of the building.

Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Rashana Dabey-Donovan said the man did not stop there.

“Apparently, a young lady who was picking up her daughter from the Chabad witnessed this Black male dump what appeared to be a large bag or a pillowcase or some white cloth that contained human feces,” she said.

According to the police report, once the man was done emptying the bag of feces, witnesses said he shouted, “Jews should die!”

Hallandale Beach Commissioner Anabelle Lima-Taub has proposed a task force to help combat this wave of antisemitic incidents targeting the community.

