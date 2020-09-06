Police: Man exposed himself, attacked Fort Lauderdale day spa employee

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a man who, they said, attacked an employee at a massage parlor in Fort Lauderdale.

According to investigators, the incident took place at Angel Day Spa, located off Davie Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

“You wake up, you go to work. We’re in such difficult times, you know, and somebody comes and harrasses you, assaults you or tries to sexually assault you. That’s horrible,” said area resident Virginia Baez.

The business has handed over the surveillance video to detectives.

Investigators said the subject knocked on the door, and once he got inside, he asked about the prices of their services.

It was at that moment when detectives said, he exposed himself.

Police said the victim tried to get away to call for help, and the man followed her.

Surveillance video shows the employee running back toward the front of the spa with the subject right behind her. He is then seen grabbing her.

Detectives said the stranger threw the woman to the ground. They said she screamed for help as he attacked her.

Police said the assailant eventually stopped and ran.

“I can’t even imagine what this poor girl was put through, and what she must be even thinking and feeling right now,” said Baez.

It is especially disturbing to the people who enjoy this neighborhood tucked away in Fort Lauderdale.

“It is disgusting that it happened right there, and that it’s so clo​se to children, families, people who are just trying to go on their daily lives,” said another area resident.

If you have any information on this incident or the man’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

