PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested by Pembroke Pines Police after allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior after he was hired to take senior class photos at Flanagan High School.

The suspect, identified as Ayo Thegenus, is accused of sending inappropriate messages to one of the students, leading to charges being filed against him.

The suspect appeared before a judge earlier Thursday.

“I do find probable cause for that charge,” said the judge.

According to the arrest affidavit, in February of 2020, Thegenus, who was then 28 years old, was a photographer with Nick’s Photo Studio hired by Flanagan High School to capture senior photos. However, his professional responsibilities took a disturbing turn when he allegedly developed an infatuation with one of the students he photographed.

“He took advantage of his employment as a photographer with this particular high school to obtain and use a student’s information to contact and solicit that student,” said Assistant State Attorney Eric Linder.

The affidavit states Thegenus accessed the school’s database to obtain the student’s phone number, subsequently initiating communication that quickly turned inappropriate.

The accused photographer texted the student her senior cap and gown photo about 30 minutes after he snapped the shot, accompanied by the caption “a goddess.” The student just replied with a ‘Thank you’ text.

After the student ignored more of his text messages, the exchanges took an even more disturbing turn when Thegenus allegedly sent the victim a photo of himself clothed, followed by a video of his genitals while in the shower. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the student promptly reported the incidents to the appropriate authorities, prompting a thorough police investigation.

Nick Decius, the owner of Nick’s Photo Studio, told 7News in a phone interview that he was shocked when he heard what happened and that Thegenus just stopped showing up for work.

“And then my manager called him, he didn’t respond, and as we speak right now, we never see him, he never responds, that’s it,” said Decius.

Despite their efforts to locate him, initial attempts to establish contact with the suspect proved fruitless. Nevertheless, based on the evidence gathered, law enforcement officials filed a felony charge against Thegenus for soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct or a romantic relationship while occupying a position of authority.

Three years after the initial incident, authorities finally apprehended Thegenus.

“I’m also motioning no victim contact, no return to any school,” said the judge at the bond hearing.

He is being held on a $5,000 bond. It has since been paid.

Thegenus’ defense attorney did not immediately respond to 7News’ request for comment.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.