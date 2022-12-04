PEMBROKE PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man after, they said, he broke into a squad car at a burglary scene in Pembroke Park — as responding officers watched him do it.

In a tweet posted Sunday, Pembroke Park Police wrote the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Zsolt Laszlo Abahazi, “is being considered for the 2022 Darwin Award.”

Investigators said Abahazi broke into the cruiser after police responded to the scene of the burglary at an unspecified location, Saturday.

Abahazi is being held on $1,000 bond. Charges against him are pending.

