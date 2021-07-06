MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a missing woman from Margate.

Christine Miller was last seen leaving her home Tuesday morning, along Northwest 22nd Street and 70th Lane.

Investigators said she drove off in her black Hyundai Santa Fe, license plate number 040QTX.

On Wednesday, authorities said Miller was found in good health. She has since been reunited with her family.

