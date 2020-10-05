Police locate missing Fort Lauderdale woman with special needs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a woman with special needs who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 21-year-old Mery Noel walked away from an apartment complex along the 200 block of East Dixie Highway, at around 8 p.m., Monday.

Just before midnight, the department took to Twitter to announce Noel was located in good condition.

#FLPD 11:50 PM #UPDATE: Mery has been located and is in good condition! Thank you for sharing. — Fort Lauderdale Police (@ftlauderdalepd) October 6, 2020

