Police locate missing Fort Lauderdale woman with special needs

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have located a woman with special needs who went missing in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 21-year-old Mery Noel walked away from an apartment complex along the 200 block of East Dixie Highway, at around 8 p.m., Monday.

Just before midnight, the department took to Twitter to announce Noel was located in good condition.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending