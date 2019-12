FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fort Lauderdale Police have located an 82-year-old who went missing.

According to police, Pierre Dorvil was reported missing from the 600 block of Long Island Avenue and was last seen in Plantation near 8300 West Sunrise Blvd. at around 11:30 a.m., Monday.

#FLPD #Update Dorvil has been located and is in good condition. https://t.co/RP5XNGNRge — Fort Lauderdale PD (@FLPD411) December 14, 2019

Detectives said Dorvil was located in good condition on Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.