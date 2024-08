MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for an elderly man who was reported missing from Margate.

According to Margate Police, 71-year-old Hulon Oxendine was located, Monday afternoon.

Oxendine left the Oasis at Margate Assisted Living Facility, located at 1189 West River Drive, at around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.