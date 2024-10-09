WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a 67-year-old man who was reported missing from Wilton Manors.

According to Wilton Manors Police, Robert Collado was found, Thursday.

Collado was last seen at his home in the area of 50 Northeast 24th Street by his daughter. Police said that his daughter is unsure exactly when he left his apartment, but it was sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday morning as she was sleeping.



