PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have ended their search for a 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Pembroke Pines.

According to Pembroke Pines Police, Asiya Patterson was safely located and reunited with her family, Friday.

She was last seen around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday. Police said that was last seen walking away from Silver Trail Middle School.

