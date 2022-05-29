MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have ended their search for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Margate.

According to Margate Police, Serenity “Sasha” Anivin left her house on foot at around 2 p.m. on Saturday. She was seen walking along the 1100 block of East River Drive.

At around 2:45 p.m., detectives said, Anivin and a man were seen getting into a white Toyota Highlander that headed northbound on East River Drive.

According to authorities, Anivin was recovered on Monday.

