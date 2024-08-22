DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have lifted a lockdown at Nova Middle and Nova High School.

Thursday afternoon’s lockdown coincided with the 4:20 p.m. dismissal time, leaving some students still on campus.

The schools are located adjacent to each other in the area of 3600 College Ave.

Authorities have not disclosed details about the nature of the tip.

Both schools remained under lockdown while officers canvassed the schools.

The reason for the lockdown is unclear, but police said they have not found any signs of an emergency situation.

