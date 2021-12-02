COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderdale Lakes mother was arrested after, police said, she abandoned her 7-year-old son at a park in Coconut Creek so she could go to a casino.

Forty-nine-year-old Evelyn Kay Arm was charged with child neglect after, said her son was found alone at Windmill Park, Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered her to stay away from the boy.

Police said the suspect left the child at the playground of the park, located on Lyons Road.

They said the woman left him there for more than two hours while she went to the casino.

Thankfully, the boy was not hurt.

