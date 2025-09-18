FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash in the middle of rush hour that led to hours-long lane closures.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Accorsding to investigators, several officers were responding to an emergency call for service, with their lights and sirens activated, when one of them was involved in the crash.

The officer’s marked cruiser appears to have been T-boned by a white SUV, causing the cruiser to overturn. When the cruiser ended up on its side, it appeared to hit a gray sedan.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were seen checking out the occupants who were inside the sedan. A woman was placed in the back of the rescue truck and taken away; she was conscious and alert.

The officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Crews unloaded the gear from the injured officer’s cruiser, uprighted the vehicle and towed it off the roadway.

Officers shut down all but one eastbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard, as well as a portion of Northwest 16th Avenue, while they investigated. The roadways have since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

