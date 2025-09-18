FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale Police officer suffered minor injuries after being involved in a crash that led to lane closures in the middle of rush hour.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the three-vehicle crash at the intersection of West Sunrise Boulevard and Northwest 16th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, at around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday.

Accorsding to investigators, several officers were responding to an emergency call for service, with their lights and sirents activated, when one of them was involved in the crash.

The officer’s marked cruiser appears to have been T-boned by a white SUV, causing the cruiser to overturn. When the cruiser ended up on its side, it appeared to hit a gray sedan.

Paramedics with Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were seen checking out the occupants who were inside the sedan. A woman was placed in the back of the rescue truck and taken away; she was conscious and alert.

The officer was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Crews have unloaded the gear from the injured officer’s cruiser, uprighted the vehicle and towed it off the roadway.

Officers have shut down all but one eastbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard while they investigate. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Northwest 16th Avenue has since reopened to traffic.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

