FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An intense police investigation is underway at the Grand Hotel, located at 4900 Powerline Road, following a Wednesday morning incident where a man barricaded himself.

The situation led to a temporary closure of the street as Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, and SWAT units worked to resolve the standoff.

At around 4 a.m., police successfully apprehended the individual, who had reportedly fired shots before being taken into custody. Video footage captured the moments as law enforcement escorted the man in handcuffs.

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries at this time, as no ambulances were present at the scene. The police presence remains active, with the hotel’s parking lot cordoned off with caution tape.

Authorities are actively working on providing more details regarding the incident.

