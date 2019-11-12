Police investigation underway in West Park

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway in a West Park neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene in the area of Southwest 41st Street and 52nd Avenue, Tuesday morning.

Deputies were focused on an apartment complex.

Road closures related to the investigation extended from Southwest 52nd Avenue to County Line Road.

While officials have not yet specified the nature of the investigation, one woman who lives nearby said an officer was shot at.

7News has not confirmed that information.

“I came out and I asked the cop bravely, because I be scared,” the woman said. “I asked the cop, ‘Listen, what’s going on?’ and the cop told me somebody was shooting at police. That type of stuff makes me feel uncomfortable in my neighborhood and I need to know what’s going on.”

Police continue to investigate.

