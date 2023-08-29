FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is currently underway after, neighbors said, a teenage boy was struck by a bullet, Tuesday morning.

Multiple police cruisers were dispatched to the vicinity of Northwest 15th Court and 15th Place where they were seen closing off the surrounding area with crime scene tape.

A yellow house on the street is at the center of the investigation as authorities were seen entering and exiting the home during their investigation.

Neighbors said they heard seven shots around 3:30 a.m. and as another neighbor heard about the incident, they mentioned this was the second time that home was targeted. That incident occurred on Friday and no one was injured when that situation unfolded.

Video footage from early Tuesday showed police helicopters overhead as they likely searched for the suspects. Bullet holes were also evident in the home.

It is unclear if law enforcement officers captured a suspect in this incident. The teen’s condition is also unknown.

Although no details have been confirmed by police officials, additional details will be made available as they are released by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.