DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a train struck a pedestrian in Dania Beach.

Officials said the incident happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday on the tracks along Stirling Road and Anglers Avenue.

The southbound Tri-Rail train P607, which had 185 passengers, fatally struck a trespasser on the tracks.

Travelers were placed on a bus bridge between the Sheridan Street and Griffin Road stations as the track was closed while police investigated.

At 9:16 a.m., one track was cleared for trains to travel at 10 mph.

The Hollywood Police Department is in charge of the scene.

Tri-Rail services are experiencing up to 50-minute delays until further notice.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.