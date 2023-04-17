PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive-by shooting targeted a juvenile and another man in Pembroke Pines near Southwest Fifth Street and 110th Avenue. Both victims escaped the incident without any injuries.

According to police, around 7 p.m. on Sunday, a car drove up to the parked car of the victims and opened fire before speeding off.

However, authorities have stated that this was not a random act of violence, and they are currently investigating the motive behind the attack. They urge anyone with information that could aid their investigation to come forward.

As of now, the identities of the victims have not been released to the public. It is also unclear whether police have any leads on the suspects involved in the drive-by shooting.

