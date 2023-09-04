LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in Lauderhill left three individuals injured and prompted a police investigation into the matter.

Around 12:23 a.m. Sunday, Lauderhill Police officers were at 1400 N. SR. 7 as they responded to an unrelated matter when they received a call reporting a male who had been shot outside the location.

According to officials, authorities discovered a man in the parking lot with a single gunshot wound to the back of his head. They also found a woman with a single gunshot wound to her shoulder at the front of the same location.

A third victim, an unidentified individual, later arrived at Florida Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to the front of the head.

All three victims were subsequently transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale for medical treatment. As of now, all victims are reported to be in stable condition.

The Lauderhill Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigations (CSI) unit have taken charge of the investigation into this incident.

At this early stage, there are no known suspects, and the motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

The Lauderhill Police Department is urging anyone with information related to the shooting to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

