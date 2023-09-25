LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police Department officers responded to a 911 call on University Drive where they found one man dead and two other individuals injured.

At approximately 10 p.m. Sunday, the officers received a distress call from an adult male victim, later identified as 20-year-old Brandon Spells, at 5001 N. University Dr. Authorities rushed to the scene and found Spells with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, lying behind a business at the location.

Shortly after their investigation began, police found a gray car covered in bullet holes, which has since been towed away.

Simultaneously, officers arrived at 5200 N. University Dr. and located another man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near a vehicle. Tragically, this individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third victim, an adult woman, was found at the Florida Medical Center, where she had sought treatment for a gunshot wound to her leg. Fortunately, both surviving victims are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening injuries after being transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale.

The Lauderhill Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) and Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) assumed control of the case. As of now, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown, with no identified suspects.

The investigation remains active and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.

You can contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS). Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

