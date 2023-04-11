PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash that involved a pedestrian on University Drive, and as a result of the incident, emergency vehicles have closed off portions of the road.

Authorities shut down the southbound lanes of the road between Cleary Boulevard and Broward Boulevard Tuesday morning.

The street is expected to be closed for hours as authorities investigate the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area by using Pine Island Road as an alternate route.

The northbound lanes of University Drive have not been affected.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.