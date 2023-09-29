LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police officers were at the scene outside of a thrift store after a woman was found injured.

According to police, when officers arrived they found a woman with non-life-threatening injuries behind the Family Thrift, located at 2699 N State Road 7, Friday morning. Fire rescue transported the female victim to Broward Health Medical Center.

Earlier reports of a body being found behind the thrift store were inaccurate. The wounded woman used the blanket before law enforcement arrived and, police said, will be collected as evidence.

The Criminal Investigation Department and Crime Scene Investigation units will arrive to the scene for further investigation. As more information comes in, information on this incident will be updated.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to immediately contact the Lauderhill Police Department at 954-497-4700 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS).

