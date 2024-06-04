CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An alleged carjacking has led to a crash on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive Tuesday morning, prompting a police investigation.

Around 6 a.m., aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed the car, a black Honda SUV, allegedly involved in the carjacking with severe front-end damage. The SUV was traveling northbound on the expressway when it crashed into a guardrail just after University Drive. Aerial footage also show the bumper on the road and debris from the collision.

Live footage of the crash site showed an active police presence as Coral Springs Police Crime Scene units collected evidence and documented the scene. Law enforcement appeared to be focusing on the single car involved in the crash. An officer was seen taking photos of the interior of the SUV.

Front windshield damage suggests that someone inside or outside of the vehicle may have hit the window. However, all details of the collision remains unknown as authorities continue to investigate.

As a result of this crash, two left lanes are blocked off to traffic. Drivers are reportedly backed up for miles with about a 10 to 15 minute delay as they approach the scene.

It is unclear if authorities have arrested any suspects or if there are any injuries involved in this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

