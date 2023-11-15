LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Lauderhill Police responded to a shooting in a residential neighborhood that left a child in the hospital.

On Tuesday, just after 9 p.m., Lauderhill Police and Fire Rescue rushed to 5314 NW 19th St. following a 911 call reporting a 9-year-old boy with a traumatic neck injury.

The juvenile, found unresponsive, was quickly transported to Broward Health Medical Center by Lauderhill Fire Rescue.

Preliminary investigations reveal the child sustained a gunshot wound to the neck. His condition remains unknown.

The motive behind the incident remains unknown, and as of now, there are no identified suspect(s).

Lauderhill authorities are actively working on the case.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

